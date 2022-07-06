In a reaction to the expected attack on LGBTQ+ rights, many of us are having to get more legal coverage to protect us. Wills, Medical Power of Attorney and other protections are needed in case our marriages are made illegal again or our rights as human beings are discounted. In other words, we need legal help and that is expensive. Are there any lawyers in the area giving discounts or free help for these things right now because of these attack on our rights? It would be a very positive thing to do in response to the bigoted attacks we are having to deal with. I would think it would also bring some positive advertising to your firm if the media picks up how you are helping. Does anyone know of a law firm or lawyer in the area that is helping already?

