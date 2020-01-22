I would like to comment on the article Bail Reform Snap Judgment in the January 15 Ithaca Times. The article begins by inferring that the tragic case of Kalief Browder was a genesis of sorts for NY’s legislators’ passage of the Criminal Justice/Bail Reform laws that took effect on Jan. 1, 2020. And that somehow the inequities of justice unfairly foisted upon the racially/culturally/socially/economically vulnerable members of society would be equalized or even eliminated with the new laws’ passage. This, of course, at the expense of mandatorily requiring that a person picked up on an arrest or bench warrant for failing to appear in court as required, or a person who violates an order of protection, for example, be released on their own recognizance (there are other barely more onerous conditions of release but these have to be analytically justified “on the record’). Tompkins County is “extremely’ fortunate to have a wise and thoughtful District Attorney in Matt Van Houten, who recognizes that “[it] becomes a problem when you take away a judge’s discretion...” Automating the legal and judicial operations of our society is not the right answer, and algorithms are not yet capable of using judgment, which is required when dealing with human beings.
The general public presumptively doesn’t realize that the ‘only consideration in imposing bail on someone charged with a crime is to insure their appearance at their next scheduled court date. The fact that someone who was charged with burglary or harassment, for example, might, if released, pose a threat to others or the community at large is not a justifiable factor in making a bail determination. As such, it is difficult for me to understand how the required least restrictive form of release guarantees in any way that that person will show up for their court date. The allegation that the racially/culturally/socially/economically vulnerable members of society are disadvantaged with respect to their more racially/culturally/socially/economically advantaged counterparts under a “cash bail’ system is not due necessarily to faulty laws, but rather to law enforcement and judicial personnel who don’t believe in or respect the principle of racial, social, cultural, economic equality of all people. That Lady Liberty is blind does not mean that legislators, enforcers, and administrators of the law should or can be. If we are so concerned about being compassionate and fair in our control over others, then the mandated behavior of those in control needs to be tempered by thoughtful judgment.
Finally, the administrative requirements and burdens on prosecutors, defense attorneys, and courts resulting from the new Criminal Justice Reform will make it more difficult to prosecute those charged with a crime, more likely that those charged who would have been convicted will be at large, and will cost taxpayers more for the ersatz benefits delivered by this legislation. What normally transpired in 45 minutes took three hours at the most recent Newfield Town Court session.
Hon. William Greener
Newfield Town Justice
