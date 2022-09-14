Earlier this morning [September 2] Ithaca Police Officers responded to another terrible situation that unfolded on the Ithaca Commons, a call for help involving a member of our community experiencing a mental health crisis. This incident was hastily reported on by Ithaca Times reporter Matt Dougherty on Twitter.
Why does the Ithaca Times and Matt Dougherty continue to choose division over community healing, partnership, collaboration, respect and understanding? Mr. Dougherty and the Ithaca Times said everything they wanted to in the first paragraph of their story titled "Mental Health Issue on the Ithaca Commons".
"Around 9:30 a.m. on September 2, IPD responded to a mental health incident near the Ithaca Commons. Several officers, including a K9 unit, entered an apartment above the Ithaca Times building and proceeded to taze the suspect multiple times."
They should have just stopped there.
The Ithaca Times could have taken this opportunity to use their platform for something constructive to bring our broken and struggling Ithaca community together. Matt Dougherty could have highlighted how in many cases, those suffering from mental health issues in our community remain unsupported and on their own, failed by the system. He could have done research and reported multiple perspectives on the issue from people who can offer solutions.
The Ithaca Times could have waited for a factually based statement from the Ithaca Police Department to fully understand the context of the situation this morning. They could have highlighted another dangerous critical incident on the Ithaca Commons brought to a peaceful resolution by the hardworking men and women of the unsupported and crumbling Ithaca Police Department. Despite everything, these same Officers continue to show up and put themselves in harm’s way for our community and our safety.
Ultimately Mr. Dougherty decided instead to use this unfortunate situation where Ithaca Police Officers were responding to a call for help so he could further divide our community and paint our public servants in a poor light. The person who was the subject of the call for help this morning, likely experiencing their worst day, was also unfairly criminalized by Matt Dougherty who referred to them as a "suspect" without even considering the underlying reasons for their behavior. This article was a blatant and shameful attempt by the Ithaca Times to continue to marginalize our police officers from the community while also harshly degrading a person in crisis. This is extremely disappointing; Matt Dougherty and the Ithaca Times should be ashamed.
The continued attempts by the local media to divide our community and misrepresent Ithaca Police Officers with no understanding of the dangerous work they do or those who they frequently interact with and assist must stop immediately. We need to come together now and focus on solutions, not politics and the past. We must choose healing over hate.
Editor’s Note: The Ithaca Times stands behind our story and our reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.