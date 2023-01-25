In October, a student on a school bus threatened to kill everyone on the bus with a gun they claimed to have. The bus driver reported the incident to his supervisor. The supervisor reported it to the principle plus other administrators, none of who notified the police. Only a parent did. Now after an investigation, who has been fired? The BUS DRIVER! What sort of school district do we live in? It is a sad state of affairs when our school officials, after not properly taking reporting this out of concern for the safety of our students, respond by laying the blame on the lowest possible person on the totem pole
Ithaca School District Fires Bus Driver
- Marianne Saphra
