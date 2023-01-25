In October, a student on a school bus threatened to kill everyone on the bus with a gun they claimed to have. The bus driver reported the incident to his supervisor. The supervisor reported it to the principle plus other administrators, none of who notified the police. Only a parent did. Now after an investigation, who has been fired? The BUS DRIVER! What sort of school district do we live in? It is a sad state of affairs when our school officials, after not properly taking reporting this out of concern for the safety of our students, respond by laying the blame on the lowest possible person on the totem pole

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you