It is with so much gratitude that we’d like to thank everyone who helped make our 5th annual Ithaca Chill Challenge a chilly, wild and crazy success on New Year’s Day. We are delighted to have raised over $48,000! —money which will go directly to maintaining and improving our wonderful building at 518 West Seneca Street as a place where anyone dealing with addiction of any type can come for support and fellowship. Thank you to all our participants and all our donors; you can still find them on our website at ithacachillchallenge.org. Thank you to the fabulous Ithaca Yacht Club for providing the perfect venue (and a top fund-raising team). We especially want to thank our top two corporate sponsors—Maguire Automotive and CSP Management—for providing the funds for us to institute “Match Day,” which was wildly successful! Thanks to all these corporate sponsors as well: Beck Equipment, Civil Advocacy Project, Feirman Builders, The Alcohol & Drug Council, TMann Painting, Foster Custom Kitchens, and Tompkins Trust Company.
In addition, so many wonderful local businesses supported us with donations of prizes and services: La Tourelle/August Moon Spa, Heights Restaurant, 15 Steps, Rasa Spa, Pasta Vitto, Cinemapolis, ZaZa’s, Mercato, Agava, Le Café Cent Dix, Gimme!, The Antlers, Monks on the Commons, Rulloff’s, Cat’s Pajamas, Viva Taqueria, Press Café, Moosewood, Green Star, Brookton Market, GrassRoots Festival, Wegmans, NYS Police Dive Team, Bangs Ambulance, The Drain Brain, Bruce Vanek Snowplowing, Ithaca Bakery, Shortstop Deli, and remarc solutions, who created and oversees our awesome website. This is an astonishing list!
We live in an astonishing community! Time and again, businesses come through when we ask for their support. Let’s support them back! Shop local! Go out to eat!
Happy New Year to all,
Judy Epstein & Carol Miller,
Co-Chairs for the Ithaca Chill Challenge
