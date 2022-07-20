Re: “Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion” The womb is supposed to be a sanctuary for the fragile human fetus. How ironic that "sanctuary city" Ithacans desecrate that sacred space, slaughter the life therein from limb to limb, then go around bragging about how virtuous they are. If you don't want a child then choose to not get pregnant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you