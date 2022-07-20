Re: “Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion” The womb is supposed to be a sanctuary for the fragile human fetus. How ironic that "sanctuary city" Ithacans desecrate that sacred space, slaughter the life therein from limb to limb, then go around bragging about how virtuous they are. If you don't want a child then choose to not get pregnant.
