Did anybody ask Senator Gillibrand why it’s called the “Inflation Reduction Act” when the Congressional Budget Office predicts it will have “a negligible effect on inflation”? Or the Penn Warton Budget Model group who predict “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero”? Or that, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the estimated deficit reduction will be a mere 4% over the next decade? Sadly this bill provides little relief to workers and families as year-over-year inflation approaches 10%. But the name alone has convinced approximately a third of Americans that it will indeed reduce inflation. The deceptive double-speak is bothering on its own but that it is openly accepted and weakly contested is disturbing.
Inflation Reduction Act Will Have Negligible Impact
- Jason Evans
-
-
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers
- DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State
- Ithaca Police Respond To Mental Health Issue On Commons
- Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)
- TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
- Two More Ithaca Men Arrested For Attempted Glass Shop Armed Robbery
- Sheriff Looking For Three After Armed Robbery At Uptown Village Apts
- Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
- IPD Responds To Shots Fired On N Plain Street
- Thomas Indicted For 16 Counts After Summer String Of Commercial Burglaries
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca’s Ariel Gold Finds Balance Through Reconciliation (6)
- Who’s Next?: City To Search For Next IPD Chief Amidst Reimagining Tumult (4)
- Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall) (4)
- Residents To Cast Three Votes In One Day On August 23 (4)
- Ithaca Man Arrested After Firings Shots At Boat Yard Employee (2)
- Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers (2)
- Ithaca Police Respond To Mental Health Issue On Commons (2)
- Miscommunications May Be At Root Of Eviction Dispute (2)
- TCAT Focusing On Uncertain Future (2)
- Senator Gillibrand Visits Ithaca to Promote Inflation Reduction Act (2)
- County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety (2)
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons (2)
- School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy (1)
- Riley And Webb Win Primaries, Sempolinski To Fill Out Unexpired Term (1)
- Campus Pride Names Ithaca College Among Best For LGBTQ+ Students (1)
- Coffee Battles Still Percolating: Both Starbucks and Gimme! Coffee Face NLRB Complaints (1)
- Man Rescued from Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge (1)
- Public Meeting for 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work Plan and Budget (1)
- It Don’t Rain In Indianapolis (1)
- Out Of The Car (1)
- Elmira Man Indicted For Fatal Newfield Collision (1)
- IPD Reports That Another Ithaca Delivery Driver Has Been Attacked (1)
- TCAT To Receive $8.7+ Million To Buy More Electric Buses For Ithaca (1)
- Endorsing Joe Sempolinski (1)
- Shots Fired During Friday Afternoon Ithaca Car Chase (1)
- IC Strongly Encouraging Face Coverings To Contain Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus (1)
- Arrest Made In 8/17 Ithaca Delivery Driver Stabbing (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.