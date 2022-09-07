Did anybody ask Senator Gillibrand why it’s called the “Inflation Reduction Act” when the Congressional Budget Office predicts it will have “a negligible effect on inflation”? Or the Penn Warton Budget Model group who predict “the impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero”? Or that, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, the estimated deficit reduction will be a mere 4% over the next decade? Sadly this bill provides little relief to workers and families as year-over-year inflation approaches 10%. But the name alone has convinced approximately a third of Americans that it will indeed reduce inflation. The deceptive double-speak is bothering on its own but that it is openly accepted and weakly contested is disturbing.

