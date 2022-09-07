[In response to Charley Githler’s column, “It Don’t Rain in Indianapolis] I was born in Indiana in the 40s, lived in Indianapolis for most of my life before recently moving to Ithaca. We got very little snow in central Indiana. If that could somehow be a new trend for Ithaca, it’d be alright with me. Otherwise, I’m enjoying the dark skies and lack of nightly gunfire and shootings, thank you very much.

