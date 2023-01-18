That a wealthy landowner has been permitted to let this historic building sit uninhabited and unused -- especially when it could be rehabilitated and repurposed for the entire community's benefit -- points to one of the biggest problems in our capitalist system.
I was part of a couple groups that tried to find ways to purchase the building for mixed public use -- indoor "bazaar" for artisans and entrepreneurs, meeting spaces, art studios, performance space, etc. -- but the place was locked up and grossly overpriced by an owner who clearly couldn't care less about the community that enriches him.
I've just gone through the 2021 and 2022 tax rolls to see how much has been paid in taxes on this property, but 115-117 N Cayuga Street is not listed in the rolls. The Historic State Theatre is, and even as a nonprofit it pays property taxes.
I suspect the owner keeps the property vacant to use as a tax write-off against his myriad other properties in Ithaca. That should not be permitted. A wiser public policy would be to enact more fees from property owners who deliberately leave properties vacant with the city, as their deterioration and uninhabited status can serve as a breeding ground for crime, vermin, and related diseases.
In 2017 the corporation under which Jason H. Fane owns this property, Ithaca Renting Company, filed for and received from Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission a building permit to make improvements, stating the reason for these improvements (repair of crumbling entrance steps, all new windows, paint, gutters) to be "necessary in order to secure a tenant for the space, as well as to provide security for the occupants."
Who's fooling whom? If someone can find documentation about how much this building has cost the city in annual taxes over many years, that number should be made public. And a strong city council and mayor should enact policies that don't permit such abuse to continue.
