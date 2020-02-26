To Last Wednesday’s Protestors,
Sheer tactical brilliance, your tantrum was. Because nothing could possibly be more helpful to residents of Western Canada than bollixing up the mornings of ordinary working Americans in central NY. */sarc button off.
However, you did give away your anti-progress, anti-Western agenda with “so-called British Columbia” in your flyer. Guess what? It IS “British Columbia!” Canada owns it and Canada gets to name it. Like every other patch of land on the globe, it was won and is held by force of arms. You don’t like that, snowflakes? Too bad: ‘twas ever so, and ever will be so. BTW, that statement also applies to the land on which you reside. If you want to feel all guilty about that, knock yourselves out, but don’t expect happy and well-adjusted people to join in.
Even for this Stalinist town, you have set a new low in annoying, self-indulgent virtue signaling. Surely you folks -- who are always the smartest people in any room -- can find a better way to show how Sensitive and Caring you are.
Not that what I do or think will make any difference one way or the other, but now that they’ve been brought so rudely to my attention, in my heart....Go RCMP! Drill, baby, drill, and pipe, baby, pipe!
Dave Williams, City of Ithaca
