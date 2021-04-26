Storage rooms are given a higher permissible lighting power allowance than dorms, according to the Ithaca Energy Code Supplement.
Table AA1 provides a list of 58 "lighting power allowances" for everything from atriums to banking areas to post office sorting areas. "Class I sports arenas" will by far have the best lighting, at 1.84 LPAs.
Notwithstanding that Ithaca is one of the least sunny places to live in the United States, why we need to granularly assess lighting power allowance and how code enforcers will enforce it remains unclear.
68 pages of bureaucratic legalese regulates everything from the amount of permissible lighting, square footage that can be heated, the ratio of windows to walls, and the types of heaters and dryers that can be purchased. What this will effectively do is reduce and slow renovations in a highly regulated community that has a generally dated housing supply and not enough new homes being built.
For my family, the choice to install a wood stove in 2008 was purely economic. We were excited in 2005 to move into the beautiful community of Trumansburg, but less so when we began receiving electricity bills that often surpassed $200 per month.
Wood, propane, and natural gas heating sources appear to be popular for this reason, and also because the supply of electricity seems to fail at least once yearly. While wood stoves, grouped under "biomass" heating sources, are technically allowed, the list of EPA approved stoves is short. Limiting consumer choice to less reliable and desirable supplies of heat will curb demand for home improvements, which will leave increasingly outdated, less efficient equipment in place. Just as worrisome is that heating systems using propane and natural gas will be banned. With acute energy shortages in Texas and California, we should be particularly wary of leaving our community members vulnerable.
These regulations will likely chill new home development.
Take for example Chapter 5 Table R502.3.1.1, which details area requirements for new single-family dwellings. If one point is necessary to meet the energy code supplement, a 3-bedroom home will be limited to 1,870 square feet, or 1,540 if two points are necessary. The number of square feet you can technically heat is even more limiting. A cursory search on realtor.com reveals that many homes in our community do not meet this requirement.
Another example: The regulations relating to "modest window-to-wall ratio". Perhaps the wordiest of all lines comes in the form of R502.3.4.1, which states:
"The vertical fenestration area, not including opaque doors and opaque spandrel panels, shall be not greater than 20 percent of the gross above-grade wall area.".
These last two examples will result in a homogenous supply of homes, which isn't so awful if you want to live at Harry Potter's 4 Privet Drive. One of my first experiences in Ithaca was visiting a family friend who had built his own off-the-grid cabin. A smattering of solar panels, golf-cart batteries, and a fist-sized wind turbine ran his water pump and a few odd electronics- and this was back in 2005, before renewables became heavily subsidized. His home was unique and intrepid, and many similar experiences formed my first impressions of an eclectic Ithaca.
The idea that the government should forcefully fix the problems of inequitable and unaffordable housing through energy policy has attracted much attention. Might I suggest that our government is the greatest contributor to these issues?
When the Great Recession hit, my family struggled to pay the more than $7,000 in property taxes each year. Eventually, 3 years of taxes accumulated which put us in jeopardy of tax foreclosure and auction. In a home that was completely paid off, the property taxes were our greatest expense. The situation caused years of anxiety, and eventually we sold the home. The issue of excessive taxation is chronic throughout Tompkins County.
Today I see people being edged out of our community due to the cost of living which is ranked among New York City and San Francisco. Per the Economic Policy Institutes Family Budget Calculator, the cost for a two-parent and two-child household to live in Ithaca in 2016 was estimated at $92,603. Today, the cost is estimated at $111,990, a 21% increase. Taxes are estimated to be the second greatest cost for families, behind only childcare.
I would rather see Common Council and Mayor Myrick focus on reducing the tax and regulatory burden in our community, and I urge them not to adopt the Energy Code Supplement.
