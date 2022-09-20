with Trees Up Tompkins (TUT) to remove extensive portions of invasive privet and to create open spaces for future tree planting near the inlet of Cayuga Lake at Lighthouse Point.  For an entire morning, this cohort of students lent their hearts and hands unreservedly to backbreaking tasks in humid, late Summer weather. These gifted young adults turned an orientation into sustainable service, as they immersed themselves in preparing land for an upcoming Fall Tree Planting.  We are immensely grateful for their spirited presence among us and we commend CU for arranging their placement with us.  All are welcome to join in TUT’s Fall Tree Planting from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on September 24.  Contact: www.TreesUpTompkins.org  

