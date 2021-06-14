There are multiple ways to skin a cat, but all of them must be humane. You must not hurt the cat. Likewise, there are numerous ways to stop eviction temporarily, but one of them must not be to rob Peter to pay Paul. The eviction moratorium is not even temporary anymore. It has been in place for over a year. A year is enough for the government and tenants to make permanent arrangements and not get evicted. When a democratic government ruled by a democratic constitution passes laws to rob one section of the society to pay another, it is arbitrary and inhumane.
The fundamental beliefs and constitutional principles of American society are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, justice, equality, diversity, truth, sovereignty, patriotism, and the rule of law.
Let us now check as to how many of these principles are violated by the eviction moratorium.
Life: The moratorium does not impinge on anyone's life, but it definitely adversely affects the livelihoods of landlords. The landlord is responsible for all the liabilities. The assets are enjoyed by those who choose not to pay because they are protected. My tenant owes close to 20,000$ and has not even paid their water charges. They have the means to pay but will not pay. When the moratorium ends, they will walk away. I will have a judgment, but I cannot collect because there will be nothing to collect. There is a simple principle in law - whoever causes damage must compensate. In the instant case, the government has caused the damage by ruling that tenants cannot be evicted for non-payment. Therefore, the government has caused damage to the landlords. It is for the government to pay the landlord and collect from the tenants.
Liberty: The power to act as one pleases. The tenant has all the liberty to act as they please. Many are not paying rent and utilities. I cannot sell my home because my tenant will not allow anyone to inspect the house. Also, I cannot sell a home where a non-paying tenant continues to occupy the place. Tenants and tenant advocates are now addressing each other as comrades. People address each other as comrades where there is no guarantee of liberty, and dictatorship is exercised under the name of socialism.
The Pursuit of Happiness: This is a Fundamental Right in the Declaration of Independence. It means everyone has a right to live with joy and happiness as long as they do not violate the rights of others. The moratorium seeks to infringe the fundamental right of the landlords while protecting many tenants who are deliberately violating the rights of others.
Justice: There is no justice since the courts are not entertaining any cases relating to tenants to determine whether the cause is just. There is an old English saying – justice delayed is justice denied. A promise of future judicial intervention is a case of 'after the horse has bolted.' The balance of executive power, legislative, and justice wings are broken because the justice wing is eliminated.
Equality: The relations between landlords and tenants that are fragile at best of times are entirely broken. The landlord is not even allowed to enter their premises for inspection. Many tenants are illegally occupying the property without a lease and payment. If there is any damage to the property, it will not be known until the tenant leaves.
The Rule of Law: The four principles of the 'rule of law' are accountability, just law (respects fundamental rights and human rights), open government, accessible and impartial justice. The moratorium violates them thus: there is no accountability - one's loss is another's gain. It is not just - it does not respect contractual rights and robs one to pay another. Forget impartial justice - it has no justice built into it. You cannot sue for deliberate delinquency, eviction and money owed.
Here is another way to skin the cat - a humane way, where no one gets hurt.
The government collects data of all rent defaults and damages from the landlords.
Under penalty of perjury, the landlord provides a default statement and details of the tenant in default.
The government pays the landlord the default amount.
The government treats the amount as a loan or grant at its discretion to the tenant.
The landlords' purpose is to have tenants. No one evicts tenants except for economic or nuisance reasons. There may be some rotten apples on both sides. The moratorium treats all landlords as evil and all tenants as good, even if they don't pay.
We are six months into vaccination against COVID-19. The government has already declared it safe and has a relaxing mask and social distancing norms. Yet, it continues to protect tenants and encourage them to become delinquent by extending the moratorium. There should be a second declaration by tenants;
I am vaccinated and am not at risk of COVID if legally evicted.
I choose not to get the vaccine, and therefore I can be evicted because now I am at my own risk, by my choice.
I cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and need protection. It is for the government to shelter them until they can be immunized by negotiating with the landlords.
While the virus created the pandemic, the delinquency and deterioration of moral values in America result from the governments' actions – be it, Republicans or Democrats.
The analogies are bizarre but I agree with the writers convictions. My single mother used to derive her income from renting an in-law apartment, and we once had someone squat for months which caused significant financial distress. I cannot imagine being in that situation today with no legal recourse, indefinitely.
Most shameful I feel is that these measures resulted from our government determining some people were “non-essential”. We are all essential! Shutting down the livelihoods of thousands of Tompkins County workers absent clear, tangible, and convincing evidence that it would prevent hospital overloading and offer significant protection to vulnerable populations was a mistake. The enormously harmful decisions start with our governor, who wrote his patronizing book on leadership while falsifying nursing home data and intimidating anyone who dared question said leadership.
