There’s an error in [your GrassRoots story] “There will be over 80 bands of musicians present and performing, including favorites like George Jones, King Sunny Ade, and Ralph Stanley….” Jones passed away in 2013 and Stanley in 2016
Steven J. Getman, Watkins Glen
Editor’s note: When we titled our GrassRoots coverage: “Coming Back To Life,” we didn’t mean for it to be quite so literal. The Ithaca Times regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.