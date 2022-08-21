I am proud to support. Leslie Danks Burke for State Senate. This is a wonderful candidate for our district. She will give it a voice that has been lacking due to downstate concerns. She has the rural mindset that supports both the farming community and the local cities and towns. She has the ability to be in contact with her constituents. She wants to get things done and will work with any good ideas for her district.

