Leslie Danks Burke is my choice in the Democratic primary to be our next State Senator. I’ve known Leslie for 16 years. Back when we first met, Leslie was the mom of a toddler, and also a lawyer doing interesting international work, but she also made time to volunteer with me to get out the vote. I then worked closely with Leslie when she became chair and I was secretary of our local Democratic committee. Over the years, I’ve seen Leslie fight hard for the Democratic values I care about, and I want her fighting on the Senate floor for us. I’ve watched Leslie stand up for truth and honesty, even when it meant she had to have hard conversations with others, and I want her honesty in politics. And I know Leslie is an excellent listener and good at building consensus, and we need her compassion in Albany. Please join me in voting for Leslie in the primary on June 28.

