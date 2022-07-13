Leslie Danks Burke is my choice in the Democratic primary to be our next State Senator. I’ve known Leslie for 16 years. Back when we first met, Leslie was the mom of a toddler, and also a lawyer doing interesting international work, but she also made time to volunteer with me to get out the vote. I then worked closely with Leslie when she became chair and I was secretary of our local Democratic committee. Over the years, I’ve seen Leslie fight hard for the Democratic values I care about, and I want her fighting on the Senate floor for us. I’ve watched Leslie stand up for truth and honesty, even when it meant she had to have hard conversations with others, and I want her honesty in politics. And I know Leslie is an excellent listener and good at building consensus, and we need her compassion in Albany. Please join me in voting for Leslie in the primary on June 28.
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries
- Saturday Series Of Burglaries Along Cecil A Malone Drive
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads
- Life Is Still A Cabaret
- Series Of Commercial Burglaries In Area
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Burglaries After Chase
- DWI Arrest On East State Street
- County Corrections Officer Assaulted
- Mehler Frustrated By Opponent's Tactics
- Ultra-Running Is A Family Affair For Jamal Diboun
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trouble brewing: Baristas fight back after Starbucks closes College Ave location (5)
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries (4)
- Controlling gun violence requires mental health vigilance (3)
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Burglaries After Chase (3)
- Dozens protest ICSD School Board (3)
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads (2)
- Sheriff’s Office kicks off unarmed response pilot program (2)
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard (1)
- Council Accepts Report of Reimagining Public Safety Working Group (1)
- COVID-19 Update: CDC Vaccine Approval Age Six-Months and Older (1)
- Local Organizations Host Rally Demanding Implementation of The Green New Deal (1)
- Via’s Cookies Cafe Opens Up At Autumn Leaves (1)
- Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton (1)
- IPD Investigate Burglary at K&H Redemption Center (1)
- Ithaca is ... Special (1)
- Ithacan Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child (1)
- Worth the Wait (1)
- Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion (1)
Online Poll
Is ice cream better when outside?
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.