I am supporting Leslie Danks Burke to represent me in the New York State Senate, and I am asking you to vote for her, too. Years ago, I met Leslie through her organization, Trailblazers PAC, which sought to teach inspired candidates to reach out locally and build their campaigns from the people who they hope to represent. Holding political office should not be just about raising money for campaigns. We need people who recognize what needs to be done and work to do just that. In Leslie, I found a candidate who listened to voters, who sought to find out what they expected and needed from their representatives, who recognized the need to hear all sides of an argument and who knew how to find solutions. We need a person who is honest, intelligent, and experienced. We need integrity. Leslie Danks Burke has proven to me over the years that she is the Senator we need now.

