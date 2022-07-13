I grew up in Binghamton and live in Ithaca, and I support Leslie Danks Burke in the Democratic primary for New York State Senate. With these two cities that I love together in a newly-drawn district, I’m looking for the candidate with experience and dedication to fight hard for our region, and I know that’s Leslie. She ran before when the district was gerrymandered, even though other Democrats sat aside, and now her dedication means we have a foundation to win. As a special education teacher, I know that Leslie has been standing up for years for public education and the needs of all children in our schools. Leslie will never stop fighting for us in the Southern Tier, and I can’t wait to see her in Albany.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you