I serve as Minority Leader of the Broome County Legislature, where I have represented District 13 in Binghamton since 2016. I also represented the same area on Binghamton’s City Council for eight years. I love my city and county and want nothing but the best for them. That is why I support Leslie Danks Burke in the Democratic primary for the 52nd State Senate seat.
Leslie shows up, puts in the work, gets the job done! When a crippling April snowstorm cut electric power to Binghamton and the surrounding area, Leslie met as soon as possible with affected neighbors, constantly posting updates and texting about our plight and finding the help for those who needed it most. She has been a consistent presence throughout our new district advocating for universal healthcare, economic development, affordable housing and sustainability. Because she knows she will need good partners, she also came to support candidates for town and county offices. She already has taken on Richard David, former Binghamton mayor, in op-eds, texts and posts, and is the candidate he fears. Leslie also has a deep appreciation and knowledge of the economic engines that drive our district: agriculture, medicine and higher education. She would be a fantastic member of the Agricultural or Education Senate Committees. I write this because I believe in her. She is the partner I will need in the Senate.
I look forward to Leslie Danks Burke representing Broome, as well as Cortland and Tompkins County in Albany. Join me and my husband in voting for her on (or before) August 23rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.