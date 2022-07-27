I will be voting for Josh Riley in the August 23 Democratic Primary for the 19th Congressional District. His opinion piece, “A Plan of Action to Restore and Protect Reproductive Justice for Women” which ran in the July 13 [Ithaca] Times, demonstrates why he will make a great Congressman. Josh is right on this issue as well as on the bread-and-butter issues facing us all. He learned about them first hand growing up in working class Endicott. His “Plan” shows that he will be a practical problem-solver based on his previous experience in Congress, his professional knowledge of the law, and his having already worked in a bi-partisan fashion with folks from all parties and walks of life. In short, when Josh is elected, he will hit the ground running. For the best interests of us in the new 19th CD and for the country, please join me in voting for Josh in August and again in November.
Endorsing Josh Riley
- Joseph M. Wilson, Dryden
