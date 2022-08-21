Congressman Tom Reed resigned as our 23rd District representative in May. Ironically the election to fill and complete the term to December 31st is taking place on August 23rd. New York's 23rd Congressional District is a "Republican +6 district," which means that it’s a solidly Republican district within the blue boundaries of New York state. On Aug. 23rd you will find a replacement candidate on the ballot in Republican Joe Sempolinski. Joe is currently Steuben County’s Republican chairman and has also served as former Rep. Tom Reed’s campaign manager and then went on to be the 23rd District Director over the previous 11½ years. If elected to Congress on August 23rd Sempolinski will not only be able to continue to support services for constituents as he has been during the interim, but by sending Sempolinski to Washington for the next four months will continue to cast our Up State Republican votes in the House of Congress where his/our vote will be especially important. This is a great opportunity to evaluate his performance before voting on November 3rd to consider sending him to D.C. for four more years.
Florence Alpert is badly misinformed. Firstly, Joe Sempolinski left Tom Reed’s staff several years before he resigned. Secondly, Sempolinski will not be on the November general election ballot. He dropped out of the Republican primary months ago. Thirdly, the term for the House of representative is 2 years. Fortunately there is a candidate who will be on the ballot for the special election and the ballot in November. That candidate is Max Della Pia. Max served his country as an officer for 30+ years in the U.S. Air Force and if elected he will represent everyone in the 23rd district. Max knows the meaning of service before self.
