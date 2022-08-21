We’ve been blessed with not one, but two exceedingly-qualified, closely-matched Democratic candidates for Congress: Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney. I’m endorsing Jamie Cheney. Here’s why.
Both Josh Riley and Jamie Cheney are bright, articulate, and personable. Either will serve us well in Congress. But neither will get there without first beating Republican Marc Molinaro in November. And it is the winnability factor, I believe, that gives Jamie Cheney the edge.
My choice came after watching the WSKG August 11th debate. On the question of an assault weapons ban, Josh Riley evaded a straight-up answer; he hedged as if trying to sidestep some lethal Republican land mine. The calculating policy wonk, Riley said he’d only commit to support “H.R. 1808” (whatever that is.)
Jamie Cheney spoke differently. She talked of her young son asking on his ride to school whether he should hide in the bathroom or climb out the window if a school shooter came that day. “I absolutely support a ban on assault weapons,” Cheney said without qualification. “We are traumatizing a generation of children in real time.”
There, friends, lies the difference. Josh Riley spoke from a briefing book. Jamie Cheney spoke from her heart.
You can never hide who you really are. Josh Riley, despite his working class roots, speaks and acts as the slickly-polished, beltway-drawn, Harvard-educated lawyer that he is. Jamie Cheney, though an accomplished professional in her own right, stands foremost in my mind as partner on a 70-head beef farm. She knows the smell of the barn. Jamie Cheney is genuine.
Please join me August 23rd in electing Jamie Cheney as our Democratic nominee for Congress. You’ll make the right choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.