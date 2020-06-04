Please join me in voting for Seph Murtagh in Assembly District 125. This is a crowded race for sure, filled with great people. The reason I endorsed Seph early on when he announced (and mind you, I rarely endorse prior to a primary) is because he has been a reliable, honest, caring, and respectful representative who is serving in the Ward I live in and used to serve in when I was elected to Common Council. Since his election, I've found him to respond quickly and efficiently - either to Common Council-related queries or ones in the Assemblywoman's Office where he worked.
Seph does more listening than talking, a sign of compassionate active listening. He is culturally competent, unafraid to stand up for justice, passionate about serving, and a hard worker. I hope you'll join me in voting for Seph who knows our district, knows Albany, and knows how to solve complex issues by building alliances, sharing credit, and leading compassionately with vision.
Sincerely,
Michelle Courtney Berry
Fomer Alderperson and Alternate Acting Mayor of the City of Ithaca
