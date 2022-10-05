I would like to express my dismay and bring awareness to the fact that [the Downtown Ithaca Alliance] invited The Yellow Deli (Twelve Tribes) to be on the list of food vendors for Apple Fest. As you have published, the Twelve Tribes have been investigated for child labor, ties to domestic terrorism, and are known to accost members of our community in order to recruit them. They use their place of business on the Commons to do so, although do come up to people on the street. This is not a secret. Despite their history of antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, racism, misogyny etc., DIA responded to my DM asking for an explanation as to why they are openly invited to an event that draws crowds from all over the region with a back-pocket stock response about being "inclusive" and "work with all of our property owners and businesses, regardless of religious affiliation or other defining characteristics." I found this offensive if just simply because they are hiding behind the word "inclusive" while allowing a society that is historically homogenous and intolerant to hold space in a major city event. When will we call it what it is? A cult. It's one thing for the Yellow Deli to just be open on the Commons during Apple Fest, it is wholly another for DIA to align themselves in this way. I'm tired of this rhetoric that Ithaca is so learned and "woke" when I continually see leaders tip-toe around issues that are very much clear cut. We either continue to let the Twelve Tribes openly harass people, and in fact, give them permission to do so, or we actually live up to our word and make Ithaca a safe space for people of all colors, religions, genders, sexualities, abilities, and renounce anything that threatens that progress.

