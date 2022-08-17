I read with interest regarding Cornell's initiative to proceed with drilling a super deep bore hole on the Ithaca campus. The subject article alluded to the possibility of using geo thermal heat harvested from the bore hole to heat campus buildings. Cornell needs only to look at a [New York State Energy Research & Development Authority] NYSERDA sponsored deep bore hole geo thermal project constructed in the early '90's at Cayuga Community college in Auburn NY, which was a total failure having never yielded anywhere near the anticipated design temperature water required to direct heat campus buildings, despite the expense of installing specially engineered heating equipment. The NYSERDA project involved drilling a mile deep bore hole and recirculating water directly from the well. Intended to be a green system; it ironically only yielded natural gas. The NYSERDA system was abandoned and demolished within a year of its commissioning. Cornell anticipates gleaning data from their deep bore project, but a similar bore hole of over a 40,000-foot depth on the Kona peninsula of Russia has been abandoned as present-day equipment cannot function at conditions found there. [Cornell’s project is] the proverbial money down a rat hole.

