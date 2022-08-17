On Thursday, August 4th an individual, or individuals broke into the Greater Ithaca Activity Center (GIAC) Alex Haley pool, threw everything they could find not nailed to the ground into the pool, and most troubling, left a racist, threatening handwritten note. We cannot ever get used to these incidents. We cannot simply shake our heads and move on. Actions and words like this create an endless feeling of not being safe for people of color in our community. What GIAC does, they do for the community with great care, and love, and dedication, and this hateful act cannot reflect the community we live in and how we repay their service. In the strongest terms, I condemn these ignorant, selfish, self-satisfying, and vicious actions, and I recognize these words are nowhere near enough. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you