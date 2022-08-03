The City of Ithaca and the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) has been unable to reach a final contract for the city Department of Public Works employees without the help of a mediator due to the city’s inability to put forth a fair contract offer for the dedicated public employees that keep Ithaca running.
The City DPW employees have been working without a contract since December of 2020. These are the hard-working people that keep roads and sidewalks clean, maintain sewer and water lines, clear the snow and ice, and provide countless other vital functions for the community.
The City of Ithaca received approximately $17 million from the American Rescue Act—money that was intended to bolster public services impacted by the global pandemic—but are unwilling to offer its employees a contract deserving of the dedication they showed throughout COVID-19. CSEA also even agreed to a change in health insurance with a savings of $351K.
The city’s current five-year proposal wage increase averages out to 2.26% a year, and they don’t even want to pay employees retroactively in 2022, which would mean it would even be less since we are already almost eight months into 2022.
There is zero excuse for the City to not offer its DPW employees a fair contract now.
