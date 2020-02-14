Thank you for printing Thomas H. Mann’s “A tragic situation needs courage to help”. His honesty was inspirational and his insight was spot on. For far too long Cornell has behaved as if it were above the law, with a ‘what happens in Cornell stays in Cornell’ attitude bolstered by its’ own Police force. This insular, entitled attitude is, sadly, passed down to many of its’ students who feel encouraged to act as cocooned adults to whom ‘normal’ behavior and laws do not apply, when, in reality, they are mostly just deluded children. The bottom line is that children are being killed, and those responsible are hiding behind ivy-covered walls. It is time for a change. My thoughts and prayers are with the Tsialas family.
Lee Conlon, Ithaca, NY
