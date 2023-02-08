For me, a single woman in her 70's, my home in Ithaca, which has become a city of high-rise developers and ever-rising taxes, where I have lived for the last 30 years, is affordable for me because of my Airbnb room.
I get approximately a small amount from social security, and I still work part time, but what has made it possible to maintain my home, and add some amenities, such as a mini split heating unit in part of the house, is the guest room that I use for Airbnb.
The folks who stay here are people from all over the world who eat at restaurants, attend functions, shop at local stores, and explore the wonderful state parks and other trails in this area. Many of them would not be able to afford to visit without the less expensive accommodations provided by me and others like me.
Please don't make their visits impossible. I know I am not alone and that many of the Airbnb hosts in Ithaca are older people whose families no longer live with them, who are able to keep their homes because of the blessing of the way the Airbnb platform connects us with the rest of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.