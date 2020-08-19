A Poem on Masks
Dear fellow Ithacans:
My way of writing a protest is often in the form of a poem. I believe strongly that the use of masks must be enforced on The Commons.
In the Heart of My Own City
a magician tells me Don’t wear a mask:
only sick people do it and they breathe back
the virus that’s killing all fools. Jagged
I pull out my traveling deck, touch
The Hanged Man with checkers and wings.
Sun so strong it colors the wind makes
my voice answer again: My face calls
all children to know we connect
in fear and sorrow, love believing
lips’ protection is what
we all need to find tomorrow.
-Katharyn Howd Machan, Tompkins County’s first poet laureate
