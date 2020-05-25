To the Editor:
Please join me and vote for Jason Leifer in the Democratic Primary on June 23. Since joining the Dryden Town Board twelve years ago, Jason has demonstrated creativity, intelligence, and fearlessness in tackling such issues as fracking, internet access, and renewable energy. The father of two and a legal advocate for children, he understands the pressures on today’s working families. We need him in Albany, and he will fight tirelessly for us.
Remember that you can cast an absentee ballot in this year’s primary!
Sincerely,
Margaret Hobbie
City of Ithaca
