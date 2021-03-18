Dear Community Members:
The Ithaca PBA does not condone the actions taken by the Back the Blue Group this past weekend, just as we do not condone the burning of the American Flag taken from in front of our Department last year by protesters in support of BLM and racial justice.
We reiterate that prior to the Back the Blue Event last week we publicly announced that we disavowed any ties to Back the Blue because of the potential and unfortunately real conflict that played out between the two groups this weekend. We also do not support the message of some individual Members of the Back the Blue group, the way in which their message was delivered and the way that they conduct themselves.
The overall conflict that erupted this past weekend does not help the objective of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association which has been trying to bridge the gap between ourselves, the Community and other branches of Local Government with the ultimate goal of moving towards a true collaborative reform of public safety which overall will help us to better serve the diverse community we call the City of Ithaca.
We welcome collaboration and dialogue with all stakeholders as we move forward together.
Sincerely,
Thomas W. Condzella
President
Ithaca Police Benevolent Association, Inc.
