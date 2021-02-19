Dear Members of the Ithaca Community,
As a former parent of the Ithaca City School District and the mother of two children I have been browbeaten and bullied by the Superintendent of the Ithaca City School District. He has used his power and connections in this town that serve his own purpose and undermine me as a mother and as a citizen. My concern is that this abuse of power is a web that stifles not only my rights but many others’ rights in the community. I provide a few of my concerns below but I will also be drafting a detailed affidavit that shows that several signatories on the ICSD affidavits have in some way engaged in outright lies, twisting timelines and cherry-picking information in an attempt to create mass confusion and a circus environment in our community. The dissemination of the ICSD affidavits was purposely designed to confuse the public.
To begin with, I am a custodial parent. Contrary to the School District’s assertions in all their affidavits, it is clearly stated in our separation agreement / current custody agreement that I was granted joint legal custody of the children and equally shared parenting time with Dr. Brown. Any references to me as a “non-custodial” parent are completely false. The Amended Separation Agreement and current custody order, which the School Board unethically and unprofessionally released to the public affirms my position.
I was shocked to see the affidavit by Principle Coyle. Over the last 2 years she has shown empathy about the situation and was previously on record as a supportive ally who validated the issues I have petitioned to the Board and Department. It appears she was strong-armed into writing this affidavit.
Liddy Coyle’s affidavit attempts to divert away from the judge’s directive by stating there was no “written” order of protection keeping Dr. Brown away from the children or the school. This is a strawman argument. Dr. Brown was clearly directed by the court to refrain from this practice. Further, Liddy Coyle was directly informed of the court’s orders to effectuate this directive by the children’s law guardian. I will provide the community with all the “missing” information from Liddy Coyle’s affidavit including e- mail correspondence from the law guardian and the Judge’s secretary laying out this directive. I can only conclude that Dr. Brown has once again used his position of influence to advance his own agenda.
Liddy Coyle denies knowledge of Dr. Brown removing the children from their classroom to speak with them before the visit by the CPS worker. It is so unfortunate that it has come to this but now I will have to provide evidence that goes to the heart of Ms. Coyle’s credibility. I am saddened that this has happened with a principal who had previously tried to stand for the truth and for the best interest of the students at Northeast Elementary. I appreciate the nature of intimidation involved in this crisis and hope she will seek independent counsel for her own sake and for the protection of the teachers and students under her charge.
Kate Reid, the attorney hired by the ICSD acted as Dr. Brown’s personal advisor with respect to releasing my son’s educational records, and it was not until Andrew Cuddy, my attorney, questioned the capacity in which she was acting, that she backed down and released the records. ICSD failed to include the e-mail exchange between my attorney and Kate Reid.
Dr. Brown alleges that the CPS worker also divulged to him the identity of the person reporting the incident of alleged abuse against him (paragraph 17 of Dr. Brown’s affidavit). If this is true, then I am shocked that a CPS worker would disclose the source of the hotline complaint. Such disclosures are legally prohibited and indicate the compromised nature of the investigation and the CPS worker’s relationship to the indicated person.
Furthermore, Dr. Brown accuses me of filing the CPS complaint against him. This is completely untrue. I did not report Dr. Brown to CPS. I note however, that there were numerous witnesses to the abuse incident, including medical staff at the emergency room. The emergency room presentations during the abuse incident include physical injuries on AB’s body and severe emotional impact. Dr. Sean Eversely-Bradwell and Robert Ainsley both rightly state in their affidavits that “ Dr. Brown’s abuse of any child would affect his fitness to serve as an educational leader.” There is a preponderance of evidence that this in fact is the case. While as a mother, I cannot publicly release video recordings, photographs and such documentation pertaining to my children, Dr. Brown is well aware of the strong evidence regarding this incident and how it has led to our current custodial arrangements.
Further to his attempts to place people loyal to him in positions of power over our children, Dr. Brown began another intimate relationship with Erica Keuffer, the paralegal for the children’s law guardian, Robin Masson. He then hired her as his paid personal assistant on a salary funded by the school district. In paragraph 27 and 28 of Dr. Brown’s affidavit, he claims: “I did not know Ms. Keuffer prior to her appointment as my assistant.” This assertion is contrary to Ms. Keuffer’s sworn deposition testimony where she admits that she met and spoke with Dr. Brown on a number of occasions, while she was still working as the paralegal for the children’s former law guardian, Robin Mason. The deposition demonstrates clearly that Dr. Brown indeed visited the law guardian’s office while Ms. Keuffer was still working there. His claim that he did not know Ms. Keuffer prior to hiring her as his assistant, and placing her on the school district’s payroll is blatantly false.
It’s important to note that I filed this petition because my children were driven out of the ICSD system to which they had every right to belong, by the biased and discriminatory treatment, documented abuse of power, systematic isolation, withholding of required educational services, and other unethical practices by Dr. Brown and his cohorts.
These issues, and the evidence supporting my allegations are all within the purview of the BOE and ICSD. These issues are not “purely family matters” as stated by the BOE and Ithaca City School District. They are issues affecting every child who attends the Ithaca City School District, including those with special needs or those who have divorced parents with custodial orders, and it should have been recognized and effectively addressed as such. This initial letter addresses only a few of the issues raised in the ICSD affidavits.
I urge you to join me in a continued effort to demand transparency for our District. We will be posting the affidavits along with supporting evidence, including the deposition of Erica Kueffer that the ICSD decided to leave out. I will however be redacting personal information as a safeguard as best as I can, although ICSD has made some of my personal information public to the community. I will also post to my site a redacted copy of my petition that ICSD did not release, and my petition to the NYS department of Education that the ICSD chose not to release.
Standing for accountability,
Anjanette Brown
