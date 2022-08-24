We are lucky to be living in an incredibly generous community. By definition, donating is a selfless act where the major reward for giving back to those in need is simply feeling good about giving.
But we are fortunate enough that we are able to enjoy our particular interests while also doing good. Are you an avid swimmer? Participate in “Women Swimmin’” while benefiting Hospicare. Are you a foodie? Sit down with “Taste of the Nation” to help end childhood hunger in America. Do you feel passionate about the Special Olympics? Take the “Polar Plunge.”
And, drum roll please, if you care about adult literacy in Tompkins County and have a passion, or even a passing interest, for crossword puzzles, sign up for the “10th Annual Finger Lakes Crossword Competition,” taking place on September 24th in support of the work of Tompkins Learning Partners (TLP). Visit our website at CrosswordCompetition.com to register for this completely virtual competition and to read about some of the success stories that TLP has helped to facilitate in our community.
