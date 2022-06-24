On June 18, a Saturday afternoon, the streets of Ithaca’s Southside neighborhood were packed with parked cars.
Southside is Ithaca’s traditionally Black neighborhood, and the Southside Community Center on South Plain Street was hosting its annual Juneteenth Festival. “All of Ithaca’s community,” its publicity said, were welcome to the “educational experience with great food, live music” and more.
Plain Street was shut to car traffic from Clinton to Green Streets. The Center is halfway between, near the intersection with Cleveland Avenue.
All those parked cars, for blocks around, meant that much of Ithaca’s community from outside the neighborhood were accepting the invitation and joining the festivities.
In front of the Center was a stage for song, dance and speeches. Along Plain Street were vendors selling hot food, baked goods, libations, clothes, crafts and artwork. On Cleveland Avenue representatives from community organizations had booths with information about access to their resources.
Juneteenth is the celebration of the end of slavery in the Confederate states. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order issued by Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, but its enforcement took time, following individual victories against the Confederacy by Union forces.
The Confederacy officially surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia in early April of 1865, but word took months to reach remote areas, especially Texas, the furthest removed, where ultimate surrender was not until June, when 2,000 federal troops finally arrived to proclaim and enforce victory. On June 19, at a church in Galveston that became the first African Methodist Episcopal Church in Texas, the Union commander announced the end of slavery, in accordance with Lincoln’s proclamation.
Thus the origin of Juneteenth, at an historic Black church. From the same time, one of the first African Methodist Episcopal Zion churches in the U.S. is at 116 Cleveland Avenue in Southside: the St. James AME Zion Church.
St. James Church predates the Texas church, which did not officially become an AME church until after emancipation, in 1866.
St. James was built in 1836. Along with being one of the oldest churches in the AME Zion system, it is the oldest church in Ithaca.
The AME is an historically African-American Christian denomination. It grew rapidly from its origins in New York City in 1800, providing leadership in the abolitionist movement, including sheltering fugitives from slavery in the South in the Underground Railroad network; it became known as “the Freedom Church.” With the end of the Civil War and slavery, its national membership quadrupled in just two years. Today it is over a million.
Ithaca’s St. James Church played a pivotal role in the Underground Railroad. Ithaca was an important stop for refugees on their way to Rochester, a vital abolitionist city where Frederick Douglass lived and published a newspaper, the North Star. It was a strong community, although many went on from there to Canada, where slavery was illegal.
Frederick Douglass was a visitor to St. James, as was Harriet Tubman. Like Douglass, Tubman escaped enslavement in Maryland and came to upstate New York. She settled in Auburn, 40 miles north of Ithaca. From that base, Tubman personally rescued scores of enslaved people from the South in over a dozen clandestine trips, risking her freedom and life, and gave guidance and support for the freeing of hundreds more.
I live in the Southside area, a few blocks from St. James. Its location on Cleveland Avenue is somewhat surreptitious, not on a corner but a few doors from any intersection on a street that goes only two blocks. I know people who have lived in Ithaca many years and never heard of it. Of course, this has to do with some factors other than location.
While I have long known of St. James, and regularly pass it, I have never been in it, until this Juneteenth.
At the festival the church had its door open, and congregants at a table outside among other community groups. I introduced myself as a neighbor with an interest in the church and wondered if I might briefly visit inside. Cheerfully a congregant shook my hand and showed me in for an informal tour.
The feeling of history inside is real. It is humbling to be in a place of worship where Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman were. My guide mentioned that W.E.B. Du Bois, the great writer and sociologist, a founder of the NAACP, had been there too.
The feeling of community is strong. The space for services has pews facing a lectern and a riser to the side for musicians: keyboards, bass and drums. A single large bell hangs in a tower built early last century, my guide said, which he personally rings for services each Sunday.
There is both boldness and comfort in that sound, which rings past, present and future from Ithaca’s first church.
