June 24, 2022 marked the end of an era in the United States of America. Roe v. Wade was overturned by an extreme, conservative Supreme Court, putting a once-settled constitutional right under threat for millions of women. As a candidate running to represent the 52nd State Senate District, I was gutted by the news, but motivated to work even harder. I wanted one of my first legislative votes as a State Senator to cement a woman’s right to choose in our State Constitution and on January 24, 2023 – exactly seven months after that fateful day – that’s what I did.
With the recent ruling in Texas that invalidated the Food and Drug Administration’s 23-year-old approval of the abortion mifepristone, we find reproductive rights under attack again. And while many assume that because New York is a pro-choice state, we are protected, the truth is this decision could have massive implications for women across the state.
As the representative of a mostly rural district, I believe our largest hurdle in achieving true reproductive freedom in our state is inaccessibility. While our laws protect a woman’s right to choose, for so many living in under-invested communities, the lack of access continues to restrict women in rural areas and communities of color. It is our obligation as legislators to not just protect the right to choose in our laws, but to do everything in our power to ensure every woman in our state has the means and the resources to exercise that right.
That is why, as Chairwoman of the Women’s Issues Committee, I’ve prioritized legislation that improves access to contraception and reproductive health care. That work starts by protecting the few facilities and institutions that currently operate in underserved communities like mine. My bill, S3609A – which passed the Senate earlier this year – requires the consideration of reproductive health services and maternal health care during the Health Equity Assessment Process. As upstate hospitals merge, close, or get bought out by larger providers, we must make sure women continue to have access to their reproductive health care services. This bill ensures exactly that.
As the representative of a Senate District with five major institutions of higher education, I understand that our colleges and universities play a major role in providing care. For many students, attending a university-run health clinic or hospital is the only real access they’ve had to medical care. I want to be sure reproductive health is included in that care. That’s why I introduced S4400, a bill that would require SUNY and CUNY schools to have at least one vending machine for emergency contraception. This will empower our students with the resources they need to make their own reproductive health choices.
My colleagues and I have worked hard to preserve New York’s reputation as a national leader in the fight to protect reproductive rights, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished thus far. But we cannot allow ourselves to forget that accessibility must be a priority as well. Far-right Republicans are working hard every day to limit a woman’s right to make decisions over their own bodies, so we must remain vigilant in our fight to defend those rights.
Senator Lea Webb served on the Binghamton City Council before being elected to represent the 52nd district of the NY State Senate, which includes Cortland County, Tompkins County, and part of Broome County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.