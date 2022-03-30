Plastic is all around us. But despite the many useful and convenient applications, plastics large and small find their way into our environment. Whether they are blown away from garbage cans or unsuspecting pick-nickers by the wind, or pitched out of car windows, large plastics litter Tompkins County’s landscape. But what types of plastics are accumulating in the landscape, and where do they tend to be? Our recent research sheds light on these questions by assessing accumulation of macroplastics (any plastic greater than 5 mm) in 12 roadside ditches in Tompkins County*. We divided the landscape into 4 land use categories to better understand where plastics were accumulating the most. Our sites were located in commercial (Pine Tree Rd, Dryden Rd, Hanshaw Rd), agricultural (Game Farm Rd, Freese Rd, Midline Rd), residential (German Cross Rd, Ferguson Rd, Hanshaw Rd) and forested (Forest Home Dr, Yellow Barn Rd, Star Stanton Rd) settings.
What’s in our ditches?
When considering the influence of the surrounding land use, we found that commercial sites accumulated more plastic than any other land use, with fewer significant differences between the land uses of agricultural, residential and forested. Cellulose acetate, the plastic polymer found in cigarette filters, was the most frequently found individual item, with commercial sites accumulating the most, followed by agricultural sites, residential sites, and finally forested sites. When considering other types of plastics, plastic bags were found primarily, followed by food wrappers, and thirdly styrofoam pieces. We also found that the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way plastic was accumulating in the landscape. All land uses we monitored accumulated fewer plastics after the onset of stay-at-home orders, likely as a result of modifications to travel routines. Though we did see a greater percentage of plastic bags and personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, in roadside ditches after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that the behavior modifications that led to reduced plastic pollution continue to have environmental gains even as we return to more mobile lifestyles.
Reduce Tompkins County’s Plastic Waste
Looking to mitigate the already present plastic problem in our county? To address the issues of environmental plastic pollution, we each must do our part to reduce our plastic consumption. In our study of roadside ditches, the two types of plastic most prevalent across land uses and sampling periods were plastic bags and food wrappers. We recommend that Tompkins County residents (1) reduce usage of plastic bags and replace them with reusable or compostable alternatives, (2) choose to buy plastic-free items, such as bulk food, instead of individually wrapped items, and (3) focus clean-up efforts on commercial and other highly trafficked areas to increase the proper disposal of plastic pieces, just be careful of on-coming vehicles!
*Find full research article at doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.113524
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.