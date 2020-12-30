I write in response to the article about Doug Baird’s inventive activity book in order to amplify his message and praise him as one of the precious artists in our region able to maintain focus on “the public good” during this unsettling period of history. Like Greta Thunberg, he exposes our collective denial that “business as usual” is suicidal for our communities.
For instance, Baird’s activity book addresses the denial of reality modeled in NY state policy based on “maximum pollution tolerance” as opposed to the obvious need for policy based on necessary elimination of pollutants in our precious Cayuga Lake. I experienced a parallel denial of reality at the City of Ithaca Planning Board Meeting on December 15 when the proposed construction at 401 E. State St. met with cheerleading by members of the Board (the public comment period was canceled on account of technical glitches) while the out-of-town developer was encouraged to “do its very best” to respond to neighbors’ concerns about the intended destruction of trees on the property.
As in Baird’s example, it was clear that further devastation of the natural environment would be tolerated if the assurance of a future for our children and grandchildren becomes too expensive for the interests of corporate profit.
Similarly, the issue of affordable housing was dealt with as a minor concern that could be deferred to a future meeting as though nothing that might adjust typical planning board process had been learned during the current pandemic. Surely members of the planning board have registered the absence of available workforce housing in Ithaca as another profound injustice for those who risk their lives as essential workers driving unnecessary miles to keep the rest of us nourished and clothed.
I join Mr. Baird in demanding an end to business-as-usual in which the interest of corporate profit are privileged over the survival of our children and grandchildren. The time has come for the business of local government boards to become the struggle for reversal of climate change, an end to racist policing, demand for livable wages, fair taxation, universal healthcare, and low-income housing policy, and an end to the coddling of developers trusted to “do the best they can” as though they were our buddies in Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood. We must take seriously the pledges to enact a Green New Deal that, in the immediate, would privilege the “livability” of every essential worker and their children and every local tree over the interests of corporate profit.
Fortunately, we have plenty of other local artists currently offering inspiration for joyful enactment of such life-promoting thinking at our own Southside Community Center. I urge readers, and especially all representatives of local government, to tune in to Southside’s Virtual Kwanzaa Celebration 2020 (December 26-January 1) in order to experience the young people of our community steering us both spiritually and politically towards the necessary alternatives in values and practices to business-as- usual.
We have the soulful thinking, artistry, wealth, and technical capacities here in Tompkins County to model for the rest of the country what a genuine about-face would look like in relation to the business-as-usual policies and practices that are detrimental to our future. Let’s begin by deciding on a moratorium on new construction until local governmental bodies can plan for a genuinely sustainable future, incorporating the wisdom already available to us right here in Tompkins County.
Barbara Regenspan is an Emerita Professor of Educational Studies at Colgate University and author of Haunting and the Educational Imagination (2014, Sense Publishers/Springer)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.