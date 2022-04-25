When we talk about climate change, it’s easy to resort to doom and gloom, apocalyptic rhetoric. It’s clear why: the recent IPCC report shows that we are at a crucial moment and need to move to renewable energy, specifically electrification, in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change. In spite of repeated scientific warnings, meaningful climate action is stalled.
Here’s the good news: the IPCC report gives us the roadmap for what we can do to change the course of climate change, outlining for us how to take advantage of our narrowing window of opportunity to intervene. The report finds that at least 18 countries are already leveling off or decreasing the greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change. These international case studies demonstrate key solutions and policy combinations that work to turn the tide on climate change.
Closer to home, we live in a state that is leading on powerful climate policy, too. New York State has passed the most progressive climate law in the entire U.S.: the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), legislation that mandates a phase-out of greenhouse gasses and investment in communities that have been harmed by fossil fuel use, which are disproportionately low-income and communities of color. New York State’s plan is actionable, the CLCPA’s draft Scoping Plan provides climate solutions for each polluting sector of the economy. New Yorkers now have a constitutional right to clear air, clean water, and a healthful environment.
Ithaca, New York, where I’m proud to live and have been raised, has an inspiring legacy of environmental and climate leadership. A coalition of academics, activists, and elected officials from across Tompkins County launched the critical fight that ultimately led to the state-wide ban on fracking. Students successfully lobbied Cornell University to divest from fossil fuels. Now, the City of Ithaca is leading the most ambitious municipal climate justice plan in the country and working to electrify all of its buildings with a science-aligned action plan and key partnerships with nationally-renowned climate technology companies like BlocPower.
Change is happening — just too slowly to protect ourselves from preventable chaos we know we can prevent. To accelerate our action and prepare ourselves for the negative impacts of our changing climate, we must bolster, fund, and replicate New York’s CLCPA around the country. And we must stick to the commitments President Biden made to the world to “reduce U.S. emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels in 2030 and unlock the full potential of a clean energy economy that combats climate change, advances environmental justice, and creates good-paying, union jobs.” Honoring this commitment requires that the U.S. prohibit any new production of fracked gas or other fossil fuel expansion. Yet, the Biden Administration just approved fossil fuel expansion on our own federal lands. That’s decidedly the wrong direction to be headed, and we need to take up the direction of Ithaca, New York State, and the IPCC at the Federal level.
Earth Day is different now than its founding in 1970. We know we need people, justice, and equity at the center of our policy. We’ve proven ourselves in the face of a better-funded opposition – because our communities depend on it. But we still have work to do repaving the path forward. Because we know the future that we’re fighting for is better than the world we’re living in now: it’s renewable, electrified, just, people-powered, democratic, and abundant.
Vanessa Fajans-Turner is a Democratic Candidate for NY-22 Congressional District and Climate Activist.
