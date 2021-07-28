ITHACA, NY -- The Cliff Street Retreat has received “Conditional Approval” for a Planned Unit Development (PUD) at 407 Cliff Street. A PUD allows a developer to come before Council and propose new site-specific zoning, and is expected to demonstrate that their proposal provides community benefits that justify not being bound by existing zoning.
The majority of the east side of Cliff Street is zoned R3a —which allows the owner the right to develop 4 stories, 40' high, high-density housing. Bed and Breakfast Inns are allowed by special permit in R3a. The property is currently a non-conforming (grandfathered) manufacturing/industrial site. It could stay as-is and continue to be used for manufacturing/industrial, or the building could be torn down and an apartment complex could be built (the current 22' tall building with 28% lot coverage could be demolished and a new apartment complex be built 40' tall to cover 35% of the site).
After receiving "approval in concept" the developer may begin the site plan review process based on the following elements:
•Residential Development—13 one-bedroom units, for short and long term rental.
•Office Space—3,438 SF of area, divided into approximately 6 offices, a break room, and 2 meeting rooms.
•Retail Space — 3,900 SF total, potentially divided into 1-6 separate spaces.
•Light Industrial Spaces— 2 “maker spaces” at 1,200 SF each.
•The lobby and lounge area are approximately 2,000 SF, with an 840 SF conference room.
As with all development projects, resolution of design issues and environmental review under SEQR will be conducted through the Planning Board, allowing for community input to address anticipated noise and traffic issues. As a PUD, the project must come back to Common Council for final approval.
The developers putting this idea forward are local, and they are using a respected local architectural firm to help create their plans.
We like that the existing building, which recently housed Incodema, and before that, Kohler Machine, will be retained and reused. It is not going to end up in the Seneca Meadows Landfill, and it won't be replaced by a four-story apartment building. We also appreciate that the combination of uses and space reserved for each may change. For example, if someone wants to set up shop and needs a larger makerspace, that can be accommodated. The possibility of creating space for skilled, well-paying employment is important for our city. Landscaping, a new exterior, along with bicycle and bus amenities will support the residential component and small scale businesses and transform this former factory site into an inviting space that all can enjoy.
And, there is plenty of time for the public, including nearby neighbors, to weigh in this proposal. Comments can be made to Common Council members, to the City of Ithaca's Planning and Development Department, and to the Planning Board. We encourage the community to become engaged in the process.
