Voters and taxpayers should have a say.
On September 7, 2023, Concerned Ulysses Voters and Taxpayers (hereafter CUTV) submitted to the Town of Ulysses Clerk 302 signatures collected in less than two weeks’ time, from voters throughout the Town requesting a referendum on whether the Town can move forward with its pending purchase of 30 acres on Krums Corners Road to develop a recreational complex.
Trumansburg Community Recreation (TCR) has been advocating for public recreational space. In its 2021 Outdoor Recreation Park Initiative, TCR said, "We’re building...first-class sports fields, a picnic area and pavilion, a 4,000 sq. ft. skate park, accessible restrooms, storage facility and a half-mile, well-graded walking path." TCR's cost projections are upwards of $2.3 million.
CUTV have a raft of concerns about the Town's proposed purchase.
“From the doors we knocked on, we discovered that most people were unaware of the pending purchase and questioned why the Town had chosen such a poor location,” said Michael Cohen, a member of CUTV.
Noting the lack of a Master Recreation Plan to guide a decision of this size and cost, CUTV believe a well-thought-out planning process to assess the community's recreational needs, ensure tax dollars are well-spent, achieve consensus on who will shoulder construction, monitoring and maintenance costs and generate broad public support is essential.
Distance from town, safety and lack of infrastructure are further concerns. The property is six miles from Trumansburg. Lack of public transportation means people will either be driving or bicycling. The reliance on cars makes this location inaccessible for some and bad for the environment. Safety concerns for those bicycling include the 55 MPH speed limit; lack of sidewalks, marked bicycle lanes, and street lighting; and the presence of deep, steep-sided drainage ditches lining both sides of the road.
The property's configuration causes additional unease. The property, a flag lot, is accessed by a narrow, 1/10-mile-long road. Isolation, the fact the property is surrounded by crop fields or trees and poor visibility from the road raises concerns about inappropriate use including partying and vandalism after hours.
The property lacks electricity, water, and sewer. Its three to six percent slope means considerable grading would be needed. Development of the property could increase an already bad erosion problem.
Lack of municipal water is problematic both for the recreational complex and for local community members, some of whom have wells that go dry.
Taking the 30 acres, located in an area designated by the Town of Ulysses as an Agricultural Priority Area, out of crop production to build a recreation center sets a dangerous precedent. And doing so is contrary to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, the Ag and Farmland Protection Plan, and Town Zoning law.
The property abuts active farmland sprayed with pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizer, which can put athletes in harm’s way. Plowing dry soil to prepare for planting will raise dust clouds that could blow onto the sports fields on which children are running and playing.
"I heard someone say that it seemed like the only criterion that the town had for choosing this site was availability. That really resonated with me.” said Dan Clement, a CUTV member.
