Housing discrimination reared its ugly head at a recent Caroline Town Board meeting. There, Dan Klein, a Tompkins County Legislator, disgracefully uttered, “If you do not want a homeless shelter next to your house, zoning the way to do that.”
Here are Mr. Klein’s comments verbatim:
“Second Wind Cottages is a program in Newfield that houses homeless people. And they wanted to add 12 cottages to their facility to house additional homeless people. And it turns out the town of Newfield didn’t want that to happen. But it also turns out that the town of Newfield doesn’t have zoning. So, they passed a special law to stop this, and I won’t go into all the details about it… But I wanted to offer it as an example of a really positive aspect of zoning. I know people here tonight have been saying "it’s going to stop me from doing things." But it’s also going to stop people from doing things you and most people do not want. If you do not want a homeless shelter next to your house, zoning is the way to do that. So, thank you for letting me weigh in on your controversial topic.” - Dan Klein, Tompkins County Legislator
Our supervisor Mark Whitmer never challenged Mr. Klein’s words, a gross injustice since housing discrimination is illegal. One board member asked for clarification thinking Mr. Klein misspoke. However, he proudly repeated the same message again. Mr. Klein meant what he said. You can use zoning as a discriminating tool to keep homeless people away from you.
Of course, the irony is zoning laws are the biggest contributor to the unaffordable housing crisis we have in the Town of Caroline, Tompkins County, and our nation. While legislators like Mr. Klein use zoning as a weapon against disadvantaged residents, the housing crisis accelerates, and humanity suffers.
Unfortunately, Caroline’s proposed zoning law echoes Mr. Klein’s remarks. Perhaps that’s why our supervisor didn’t protest Mr. Klein’s comments. Our Town Board lacks diversity and is comprised predominantly of elites who have little compassion for humans with less, just like Mr. Klein apparently. Regretfully, they are the ones in charge of writing this proposed zoning law.
Their insensitivity is quietly reflected in a zoning law that is laden with costly requirements and difficult reviews which economically punishes low- and middle-income residents, especially farmers. The Board brags of promoting affordable housing but this is merely a mirage, while layers of disguised rules and shifty maneuvers do just the opposite. They also used this zoning legislation to stop a Dollar Store near their homes, which would have economically helped our residents. Their laws are purely directed toward their own self-interests rather than the Town of Caroline. The Board’s zoning law is sneakily crafted for the wealthy, like a gated community, where only the rich can get in.
