In a few days the City Common Council and the Tompkins County Legislature will be voting on whether to proceed with a Downtown community conference center. Both bodies will be separately voting on a shared City/County/DIA agreement that would provide a guarantee to the project, providing assurance to lenders and the Vecino Group- the developer who will build and own the real estate.
A recent op ed piece called into question the viability and desirability of proceeding with a community conference center, even suggesting the money could be better spent on a baseball stadium. Such a piece deserves a reply- and an answer to the question- why should we proceed with a community conference center?
The plan is to construct and operate a two level, 49,000 square foot facility in the heart of Downtown Ithaca- in the Vecino project, a $112 million redevelopment of the current Green Garage site. The Vecino project, scheduled to start construction in early 2021, would consist of 218 affordable housing units and 350 parking spaces, plus the conference center and some street level retail. This will be the largest affordable housing project in Ithaca in a generation—itself an amazing asset for the community. The new parking spaces will replace the aged Green Garage parking spaces currently owned by the City--- again a great community asset. The conference center component would represent a community space large enough for events and meetings that we currently are unavailable to accommodate in our County. It will be our community space—to be used for local activities as well as for meetings and conferences originating from higher education, the State and the region. The conference center too is a great long-term community asset.
Let’s be clear… From the very beginning, the conference center project has been organized to be built and operated without local general fund tax revenue or cannibalizing current room tax proceeds. The conference center itself is funded by a combination of earned revenue and a new lodging tax/assessment on hotel rooms. Built into the project are a number of reserve accounts and funds designed to protect and provide layers of insurance against any unforeseen problems. We have done our homework and spent hundreds of hours perfecting the plan for this center.
The State of New York has granted the community $5.0 million to help jump start the project. They appreciate and understand the broad economic value of a conference center to our community and the entire region. The recent op-ed piece suggested using the funds we assembled for some other purpose. It is important to note that State funds cannot by shuffled to another use; nor could new room tax funds.
Using funding provided by the Tompkins County Tourism Program, we hired a nationally recognized firm specializing in conference center feasibility in smaller cities. We actually did two studies – one in 2017 and a follow-up in 2019. We asked the consultant to be conservative, to give us ranges and to help us make an informed decision.
The recent op-ed piece cited the work of a Haywood T. Sanders, a long-time critic of large-scale public projects, especially convention centers, and the convention center consulting industry in general. But Sanders work, itself subject to considerable controversy, is aimed at monstrous convention centers and stadium projects. He argues there is an over-supply of convention center space. We are not proposing such a monstrous project… we have created a community-based conference and meeting facility.
Sanders cherry picks several cases from across the decades to illustrate that consultants can get projections wrong. No surprise there. But it is misleading and wrong to use partial case examples to condemn an industry. In an article sent to City and County elected officials, Sanders paints the picture of a failed project in Jackson, Mississippi. Absent from his description of consultant shortcomings were several key facts--- the Jackson project was surrounded by dirt fields and parking lots. The nearest hotels were some half mile away. The operators chose to attract church groups as a primary target – a audience that does not even pay room tax. The Jackson convention center (not a conference center) is a stand-alone building far larger than our project. In fact, our entire project would fit in their largest ballroom. By contrast, we opted for a 100% downtown location within a one block of four major hotels, two major parking garages, and our pedestrian mall- The Commons.
The Sanders arguments simply don’t fly here. In Ithaca, we have chosen a different path… one that blends caution with experience and innovation.
Our conference center will support and bolster our Downtown economy and an entire major countywide industry- hospitality. The project will deliver an estimated 62,000 new people to downtown each year. Those new feet on the ground are potential customers for the local, small retail, food and beverage, and entertainment businesses of downtown. That’s a big deal for downtown businesses who rely on foot traffic to support and bolster their operations and our retailers and restaurants agree.
Our project also helps the workers in the hospitality industry, with 3000 plus employees countywide. We heard loud and clear that hotel employees would sincerely welcome the greater stability and extra, increased hours that the new business from the conference center would provide. People whose hours are cut in winter and week days could find more work and less opportunity for reductions in hours.
Both the County and City have asked if the project will adhere to key community benefits. The conference center will be built with prevailing wage, will be operated with living wage, and will be designed to be a green, energy efficient facility utilizing heat pumps.
The project’s economic impact extends beyond simply increasing tax receipts. It provides new jobs, retains and strengthens existing jobs, assists local businesses to find new customers and revenue. It will fill voids in our current economy --- in cold weather times and during week days. It will allow us to keep revenue and business that is now leaking away from Ithaca and Tompkins County, because we simply do not have a facility large enough to handle events beyond a couple hundred people.
For nearly two decades, our Downtown strategic plans have called for the creation of a community conference center as part of a comprehensive effort to revitalize our center city and to strengthen Ithaca and Tompkins County as places for businesses to grow and people to live. We have a rare opportunity to make this happen in the best possible location, without fiscal burden to us residents. It is time to seize this once in a generation opportunity and move this community project forward.•
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.