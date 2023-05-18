For close to four years Ithaca’s Green New Deal declarations of “decarbonizing all
60,000 of its buildings” and Climate Justice have had more than enough time to figure out how they’re going to reach these headline grabbing goals. “Carbon neutrality by 2023” and “climate justice” are worthy endeavors and many of us in the community have been asking how, and when, they are going to be achieved.
Enter Bloc Power in 2021 with much fanfare and media attention and we’re still waiting for the delivery of tangible programs and financials showing how these ambitious goals are going to be met. As noted in your April 26th issue, Bloc Power has hosted the first of many “BlocParties” with free food and music so that they can “build awareness and trust” with the community, presumably with the intention of moving the Green New Deal forward.
At this juncture, we don’t need any more parties, press releases, or national attention of how green Ithaca is. The BlocParty is over and it’s time for Ithaca’s Green New Deal and BlocPower to deliver.
When BlocPower’s arrival in Ithaca was announced I didn’t see any practical details for the “Ithaca Program,” so I called, emailed, and signed up to see if I could get an estimate for a new heat pump. I got no replies other than a slew of emails announcing crow funding investment opportunities to “invest in environmental justice” with a handsome 5.5% ROI.
Last July there was a press conference at Southside Community Center with the Mayor of Ithaca, President of NYSEG, BlocPower, and Luis Aguirre-Torres and it was another ribbon cutting moment to commemorate the launch of the Ithaca electrification and decarbonization program. BlocPower had a booth there and, finally, the public was able to have a conversation about their program and how it works, though they wouldn’t discuss money. They had just launched their website which allows for “instant building reports,” and BlocPower staff said I could see the numbers there.
I typed in data for my recently purchased three bedroom, 2200 square foot home and was shocked to see the number: $135,000 for a fifteen year lease. That’s $750 a month, for a lease. Since I had already obtained a quote for $25,000 from a local contractor I couldn’t believe what was being presented. I inquired with BlocPower several times about this and they stood firm by the number, stating several times that they “handle all the permitting and have a
service contract for the life of the heat pump.”
I shared this with the Ithaca Sustainability program administrators and they said that there were cost saving measures being proposed, such as bulk purchasing, but until then the number I received was the best BlocPower could offer.
Wow.
As the program has had time to work out some of the details, this month I generated a second estimate for the same house and the price was substantially lower: again, a fifteen year lease, this time for a range between $43,200 and $59,000. At the end of the lease BlocPower’s website notes that they will most likely offer an opportunity to purchase the heat pump, which is an added expense.
This is still too much money for a heat pump. What’s the point of having BlocPower here in the first place when we already have local contractors delivering heat pumps for substantially less than BlocPower’s financing? In your April 26 article BlocPower’s program manager Ethan Bodnaruk states that the cost of a heat pump “could range anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000.” No Money down is all fine and good, but if in the end you wind up paying two to three times the amount then how is this contributing to “climate justice?”
The price range Bodnaruk references are available now, from local contractors. And if a homeowner has equity they can usually secure a low interest loan to finance it. And when they’re done paying off the loan they own the heat pump!
BlocPower has had plenty of time to figure out how they are going to run the Ithaca program. They are routinely noted as having a proven track record with other cities, so what’s the hold up with Ithaca? Why are they charging astronomical prices for heat pumps, above and beyond what local contractors offer?
Could profit motive have anything to do with it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.