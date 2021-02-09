An Open Letter to the People of Ithaca, New York; Law Enforcement, the Justice System, and the American Red Cross:
My brother, David Malcom, was murdered at the American Red Cross emergency shelter he managed in Ithaca, New York, 34 years ago this week, February 11, 1987. His sudden loss, and the sheer violence of it, was catastrophic for me. It was decades before I realized that I, too, was a victim of this crime. As are the many people who loved my brother, who benefited from the humanitarian way he reached out to support and help people, and who would have benefitted from the fruits of his living had he lived a full life.
For decades, as far as I could tell, somebody killed my brother and … nothing happened. Only when Deputy Chief Vincent Monticello contacted me in late 2015 was I ever informed of any attempt by law enforcement to bring this case to justice, nor was I ever contacted by any of the four District Attorneys for Tompkins County nor the twelve Police Chiefs in all that time. Neither was I ever contacted by the leadership of the American Red Cross. I am not aware of any Tompkins County DA or Ithaca Police Chief ever taking my brother's murder seriously, let alone investing themselves in bringing the perpetrator to justice.
My life was derailed by this murderer’s actions. My brother was slain, and my children will never know their uncle. I am mad as hell, and I'm tired of patiently waiting for law enforcement to get their act together and resolve this case. I want the full weight of the American Justice System brought to bear on resolving this case and bringing justice to my brother, to me, and to this community. It is not right that the perpetrator of this crime walked away with it, bearing no consequences whatsoever for their crime.
Who is responsible for identifying the perpetrator of this heinous crime against society, against Ithaca, against my brother, against me? Who is responsible for ensuring that the individual responsible for my brother’s death is held accountable, is prevented from perpetuating further violence against humanity and this community? What authority is accountable for pursuing justice?
I need your help. If you support me in my quest for justice, if you knew my brother and still suffer his loss, if you believe that bloody murder should not stand without justice, I implore you to contact any of the following people and demand that they seek justice in this case:
Matthew Van Houten: District Attorney for Tompkins County: 320 N. Tioga St., Ithaca, NY 14850; (607) 274-5461; fax: (607) 274-5429; @MattVanHouten12
Dennis Nayor: Chief, Ithaca Police Department; 120 E. Clinton St., P.O. Box 6557, Ithaca, NY 14851, USA; Headquarters (non-emergency) 607-272-9973; @ithacapolice
Gail McGovern: President and CEO American Red Cross; 431 18th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006; 202-303-5214
Svante Myrick: Mayor, City of Ithaca New York; City Hall, 108 E. Green St., Ithaca, NY 14850; Ph: 607-274-6501; @SvanteMyrick
The Honorable Andrew M. Cuomo: Governor of New York State
NYS State Capitol Building, Albany, NY 12224; 518-474-8390; @NYGovCuomo
Letitia James: Attorney General of New York; The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 800-771-7755; @NewYorkStateAG @TishJames
Colleen McCabe: Executive Director Tompkins County Chapter of the American Red Cross; 2 Ascot Place, Ithaca, NY 14850; (607) 785-7207
#JusticeForDavidMalcom
With gratitude for your support,
Hope Malcom Maltz
