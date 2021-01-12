NFL at Golisano Children’s Hospital
The battlefield is brightly lit
A dozen Giants tower above the Hoard
Besieged by swarms of elfin figures
Dressed in smocks bedecked
With dinosaurs and bears
One small, wounded warrior stands
Just beyond the fray
Bird nest hair and swollen eyed
Silver IV pole in hand
One Giant spies the waif
And strides in her direction
No place to hide, she shrinks, wide-eyed
Unsure of his intentions
She’s just about to holler … PLEASE!!
When he drops, before her, to his knees
And asks
“May I have your autograph?”
He lays a marker in her hand
Pulls off his shirt and turns his back
With steady hand she writes her name
Then steps back to take a look
The Giant thanks her with a grin
Blows her a kiss, then disappears
Taking with him, all her fears
Leaving her with memories,
Starry-eyed and grinning
