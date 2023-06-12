My name is David Shapiro, and I am running for the Ithaca City Common Council as a Democratic Candidate in Ward 3.
On April 24th, 2023, the City of Ithaca unanimously passed a report and recommendations on re-imagining public safety (seen here). Among the five recommendations included one to “develop a public safety co-response team that will co-respond with law enforcements as appropriate and connect individuals and families with appropriate services; and work with the City’s law Enforcements assisted Diversion (LEAD) team.”
The report provides a bulleted list of responsibilities that a newly established team of peer support specialists will have in response to emergency responses with the police force to non-violent calls for assistance; often calls that relate to behavioral health, domestic violence, substance abuse, or other related community crises.
An alternative model I would like us to pursue, that does NOT include newly funded city positions, reallocated local tax expenses, or new allocations of funds to social service providers, but DOES provide a much-needed mental health emergency response (or co-response) team, is the creation of community based, mobile crisis team within the Tompkins County Whole Health Department.
Prior to working for Second Wind Cottages, I was the Executive Director at Family Services of Chemung County – one of the largest mental health clinics in NYS. In Chemung County, all mental health services are sub-contracted to this local non-profit, including their county-wide 24/7 mobile crisis team. This team has been operational for many years, and they already collaborate and coordinate within the County and Elmira City’s emergency response system. The mobile crisis team is staffed by social workers and peers, who work collaboratively with the Elmira Police Department, the 911 dispatch team, and the community at large. The team provides a 24/7, community–based, trauma-informed, culturally competent response to non-violent behavioral health emergency calls.
In Chemung County, especially with some of the frequent callers of 911 who are reporting mental health emergencies, dispatchers may choose to contact the crisis team directly instead of the police force. In these instances, the calls are deemed to be not criminal or violent, but rather mental health or behavioral in nature, and the team provides a therapeutic emergency response. In other instances, the community has learned not to contact 911 and contactsthe crisis team directly thus reducing the frequency of 911 calls.
When more traumatic community emergencies occur, or as the police department deems helpful, the crisis team arrives in conjunction with the police force, to provide an emotional, therapeutic, culturally competent response to people that have experienced trauma, violent/abusive crimes, or generally to provide emotionally supportive assistance. Lastly, the crisis team is authorized to issue a mental health arrest, which isn’t a great solution, but it mandates the police bring the individual to a psychiatric ward, versus a cot in a jail cell.
What the re-imagining report sets out to do in their second recommendation can be accomplished with this mobile crisis team and WITHOUT adding new expenses to our city budget funded by local tax dollars. In NYS, clinics licensed by the Office of Mental Health can provide mobile crisis services that are insurance reimbursable through Medicaid and other payors. The Tompkins County Whole Health Department expand this service delivery today, without adding additional tax expenses. The Department already has the foundation of a crisis team. Together with other valuable community providers like Family and Childrens Service, Suicide Prevention, REACH, the Alcohol and Drug Council and the Mental Health Association (to name a few) a high quality, collaborative 24/7 mobile crisis outreach team is not only feasible but achievable.
Recent loosening of NYS OMH regulatory restrictions now even allows for crisis response teams to employ peers. “Peers” are folks that are in recovery from various mental health or substance abuse diagnosis. Certified peers can provide insurance reimbursable services to people that are experiencing a mental health crisis or who need other forms of assessment or follow up. Peers are likely to better serve people who have that shared lived experience, or simply, someone who isn’t engaging from a law enforcement perspective.
To be clear, there are many reasons our community contacts 911 that require trained safety professionals, including a police force. However, just as there is a need to employ a police force, progressive communities like ours are seeking solutions about how best to invest tax dollars to deal with the full range of safety services needed. I want to ensure that before the City of Ithaca reallocates one single city tax dollar to fund a new co-response team, that our County first develops a mobile crisis team as described above. Certainly, the City of Ithaca should still debate the size and budget of the Ithaca Police Department, but we can do that while also collecting useful data about 911 usage pre- and post- incorporating a NYS and Federally funded co-response team. I’d rather use non-local dollars to start this program in ways other communities have already done, before we increase our city budget with new staffing expenditures.
Before we so quickly add a newly funded co-response team, the Tompkins County Whole Health Department must develop a 24/7 mobile crisis team using State, Federal and private insurance company dollars. I believe we can make meaningful differences re-imagining public safety by also making meaningful changes in how we re-imagine community services, together, with community providers and our county government as partners.
If elected as Alderperson to represent Ward 3, this is just one of the ways I hope my prior experiences in human services and working with different funding models can help the city of Ithaca make progress in re-imagining public safety and community services without adding new expenses to our city’s budget.
David Shapiro, Democratic Candidate Ward 3, 4-year term: https://davidshapiroithaca.my.canva.site/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.