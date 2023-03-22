As downtown Ithaca becomes more and more like Downtown Anywhere, we need to be cautious about favoring parking lots over existing buildings that can be sold, repurposed, and put back on the tax rolls.
The changes in Ithaca indicate that many people have faith in the future of our community and that is a good thing.
It would be sad, however, to lose some of the character of other times. As we respect diversity in our population today, we should care for the diversity of the community that has grown over time. Our architectural heritage from the nineteenth century should be respected. I urge the county to consider the need to preserve the “Red House” at 408 North Tioga Street, for it is part of the streetscape that defines a different time. Our past was diverse, and we need to be careful not to bulldoze it away.
Surely the county could either sell the building at a low figure or give it to Historic Ithaca to sell to someone willing to convert it to apartments or offices—or even into a family home. With home ownership in the city on the decline, we should not encourage that trend in preference to parking. While parking is an urgent need, it can be solved in other ways even with parking outside the city and a rapid bus transport to downtown or a shed in which to safely store bicycles.
In the name of efficiency and progress, we will lose some old buildings. Not everything will be saved. The house at 408 North Tioga once held families. It had a garden and the trolley passed by. Ithaca should be respectful of our past as well as building for the future. We are a creative community. Now is the time to use that creativity to the advantage of present and future generations.
For your consideration,
Carol Kammen
