In 2019, four Ithaca Police Department (IPD) officers…were called to break up a fight, but instead committed violent and disturbing acts against members of the community they were sworn to protect….
According to Judge John Rowley, who presided over the case, “Ithaca Police officers overreacted to the initial situation” and “made no effort to defuse the situation,” actions Rowley described as “inexplicable” and “regrettable.”Even when the news spread and videos of the [incident] went viral, Ithaca’s Police Benevolent
Association (PBA) refused to issue an apology. They wouldn’t vow to do better next time. They said nothing about lessons learned or better policies implemented. And after an internal review, IPD refused to punish the officers. These cops are still on active duty in our streets. And now, city taxpayers will have to foot the bill to defend them in two new lawsuits….With the news of these lawsuits, I’m reminded of a conversation that took place on Common Council a few months back, where some members expressed confusion at the need for cultural reform at the IPD.
There’s a certain relatable denialism to this: yes, we’ve heard about “bad apples” in police forces around the country, horror stories of excessive force, even white supremacist messaging and gang membership among the ranks. But surely these aberrations do not apply to our town, our Ithaca, a deep blue dot in a sea of red, ten square miles surrounded by reality.
With the news…[of] lawsuits against the four officers…we are starkly reminded that not even Ithaca is immune to the nationwide problem of police violence. When recruitment practices are not rigorous, when cops are overworked to the point of burnout and stress, when it’s been demonstrated time and again that dangerous white supremacist culture is leaking into forces across the country, it’s no wonder that we see police violence perpetrated everywhere—even here in Ithaca.
This unnerving and uncomfortable truth is not news to many of us. We are lucky to have some folks on our Common Council who understand the state of police culture here and around the country; folks who know what our community has known and has been shouting from the rooftops long before this became newsworthy, long before viral videos exploded onto our television and phone screens. Violent, biased, and traumatizing police culture has been eroding public trust in law enforcement long before George Floyd’s murder. The increase in public awareness has been an ironic boon to those fighting for public safety reform for decades.
The PBA here in Ithaca seems to view its job as solely to spin media for its officers, but it could and should be more than that. It could and should serve its community, supporting outreach and relationship building with all Ithacans. Instead, what we see is unconditional defense of its membership, often to the detriment of our community. We should be concerned that the PBA is defending violence perpetrated by its officers, while at the same time denying a culture problem among its ranks.
But we should also be hopeful, because whether or not the association gets onboard, policing is evolving here in Ithaca. Reimagining Public Safety has been passed by our Common Council, and a special committee has already been set up to address implementation and fine-tune recommendations. With the full implementation of these reforms, we’ll see a police force—with both armed and unarmed responders—who are trained better, are no longer overworked, and who actually engage with their community, not make them out to be the enemy. In the end, Ithacans are smarter than the PBA gives us credit for. We won’t stand for cheap excuses and lies. We will stand for a better and more accountable police force.
Alana Byrd is a Fall Creek resident and Campaign Manager of Ithacans for Reimagining Public Safety
