Carshares across New York are facing a crisis in securing auto insurance which threatens their ability to operate.
Carshares are membership-based services that provide 24/7 access to a fleet of vehicles stationed throughout a community for their members to drive. They’re different from car rentals, because they’re used for local trips by members who can’t afford or choose not to buy their own vehicle. They’re also different from ridesharing services like Uber or Lyft, as members collectively share the cars through a membership system and drive the cars themselves.
Carsharing started in Europe as early as the 1960s and launched in the United States in the 1990s. According to a 2020 analysis by the Transportation Sustainability Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley, by 2012 there were over 800,000 active carshare memberships across the US. By 2018, there were 1,439,399 US carshare members sharing 15,224 vehicles with a ratio of 95:1 members per vehicle.
Carsharing offers many public and private benefits. Carshare members pay a small monthly membership fee for access to mobility for important day to day tasks like going to medical appointments, accessing childcare, and food shopping. Carshares also reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that transportation accounts for a staggering 27% of all greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest single contributor of greenhouse gasses in the entire nation. Ultimately, carshares save members significant costs associated with owning a vehicle, which makes it an attractive option for those who can’t afford to buy a vehicle.
Ithaca, Rochester, and Albany all have carsharing services in New York, and Buffalo is working to relaunch one of their own. These are all currently — or in the process of — moving to a nonprofit model, and provide a critical service for the most vulnerable people in these communities. In recognition of the role carshares play in achieving our State climate goals, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has invested millions into both expanding carshares in New York and helping to fully electrify carshare fleets. However, due to the State’s own laws and interpretation of the federal Liability Risk Retention Act (LRRA), all nonprofit carshares in the State will be forced to close this year.
In 1981, the federal government, through the LRRA, created a mechanism for individual industries to have access to insurance through the establishment of Risk Retention Groups (RRGs), enabling them to pool their risk across the industry and establish a collective liability insurance plan. Federal law requires RRGs to be licensed in their domicile state, authorized to engage in the business of insurance under the laws of such State, and follow all regulatory requirements in that state before providing insurance coverage to members of the industry in
other states. RRGs cannot be held to different standards than requirements of commercial liability insurance companies and cannot be denied participation outright by a non-domicile state. The benefit of RRGs is that it allows the pooling of liability risk and the standardization of assessment and oversight across states. Currently New York State law does not allow for RRGs to provide auto insurance if the RRG is not domiciled within New York, a law that can be viewed as discriminatory and counter to federal law.
As a result of current New York law, carshares in the State have had to rely on commercial insurance that has both stunted the growth of carshares and caused some over the years to shut down. As of this year, the two major remaining private insurers of carsharing, Zurich Insurance Group and Philadelphia Insurance, are leaving the NYS market (February for Rochester’s Floshare and Albany’s CDTA that are with Zurich and May for Ithaca Carshare that is with Philadelphia).
There is a RRG, the Alliance for Nonprofit Insurance (ANI), domiciled in Vermont, that has successfully been providing auto insurance to carshares across the country for over 20 years. ANI however, has been unable to provide insurance to carshares here because New York is the only state that interprets the word “authorized” in the federal law to mean that an RRG must be domiciled in NYS in order to provide insurance in the state.
While it’s clear that this is a crisis for carshares, it’s also a major roadblock for thousands of other nonprofits in the state that need auto insurance. According to the New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON), many underwriters will not write auto insurance for nonprofits they consider higher risk, such as organizations that transport the medically fragile, the elderly, or children in order to provide services to those groups. Some organizations have had to refuse vehicles that were given to them because they couldn’t find insurance, while others have ended up paying exorbitant premiums because only one underwriter will cover their vehicles.
A change in state law will allow nonprofit carshares, as well as all 501(c)(3) organizations, to access auto insurance through a nonprofit RRG. This will free up the market and give all nonprofits a real choice in auto insurance, enabling them to choose the insurance that will best meet their needs and budget, while allowing carsharing nonprofits to stay in business.
That’s why we’ve introduced legislation (A.5718a/S.5959a) which will allow nonprofit RRGs to provide automobile insurance to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations across the state.
The opportunity exists to significantly expand carshare services at no cost to taxpayers and as part of the State’s efforts to equitably tackle climate change and make electric vehicles accessible to all New Yorkers. Given all the environmental, equity-building, and public as well as private benefits of carsharing, New Yorkers should be doing everything we can to ensure carshares flourish and give New Yorkers real choice in their transportation options.
For more information on the bill, please see:
https://nyassembly.gov/leg/?default and https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2023/s5959
Anna Kelles is the New York Assemblymember for District 125, and Lea Webb is the New York Senator for District 52.
